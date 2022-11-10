Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Lashing out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the state government has no intention of working for development.

Addressing a public rally in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the Congress star campaigner said the state is saddled with a debt of Rs 70,000 crores. She further claimed that there are over 63,000 vacant posts for government jobs in the state while over 50 per cent of the state's youth is unemployed.

"There are 30 lakh young people in Himachal Pradesh and of them, 15 lakh are unemployed. This at a time when government posts lie vacant in the state. This government (BJP) has snatched jobs and increased inflation," Priyanka claimed while addressing the public rally on the last day of campaigning for the November 12 state polls.

Priyanka claimed the Congress will make provision for 1 lakh government jobs at its very first cabinet meeting if voted to power in the state.

Urging people to vote for the Congress, Priyanka said Himachal has a sizeable educated and young population. "Despite this, over 63,000 government posts are vacant and nothing has been done by the BJP to fill these posts over the last five years of its rule. There are thousands of jobless youth but the BJP did nothing to give them jobs. Why? Because their intentions were not right," she said.

While Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh has implemented the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for retired government employees, the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh failed to do so, the Congress general secretary said.

She said the BJP has nothing to boast about in the poll-bound hill state.

"They (BJP) cannot talk about any achievement in the state because nothing was done in the last five years. The BJP won't talk about development as they did nothing to ensure the development of Himachal Pradesh," Priyanka said. (ANI)

