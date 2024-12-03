New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday expressed her sorrow over the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Fengal in south India including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Offering her condolences to those who lost their loved ones, Vadra appealed to the Congress workers to work with the administration in relief work amid the crisis.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. My prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and those facing immense loss and hardship. I appeal to all Congress workers to join hands with the administration in providing relief and support during this difficult time," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is an MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, posted on X.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday also urged the Congress workers in Tamil Nadu to assist the administration in relief work. He offered his condolences to the families of those affected and killed due to the accidents amid heavy downpours triggered by the cyclonic storm.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in connection with the massive flooding in many districts of the state, government sources said. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help and support to Tamil Nadu owing to the flooding caused by Cyclonic storm Fengal.

CM Stalin reiterated his request for a central team to be deputed to assess the damages caused by the Cyclonic storm.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me over the phone and inquired about the severe damage caused by Tamil Nadu on Cyclone Fengal," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin posted on X.

The CM said that he told the Prime Minister about work being done by the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone Fengal.

"I informed our Prime Minister that the state government is effectively dealing with the disaster and providing relief assistance to the affected people. I reiterated my letter requesting that a central team be sent to conduct a detailed assessment of the damages caused by cyclone Fengal, which has caused great suffering to the people of Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin said.

"I firmly believe that the Prime Minister will immediately consider this request of Tamil Nadu and take appropriate steps," CM Stalin posted on X.

This came after CM Stalin urged PM Modi to release Rs 2,000 crores from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for restoration and rehabilitation work. He had urged the Union government to depute a central team to undertake a comprehensive assessment of damages.

All schools and colleges will remain closed in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal.

"All schools in the Nilgiris district will be closed on December 3, 2024, given heavy rainfall," announced District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya on Tuesday.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of seven people who lost their lives in a landslide due to heavy downpours in Thiruvannamalai district. (ANI)

