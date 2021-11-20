Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Saturday slammed party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that she has run out of issues to politicise so she questioning the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws.

"Priyanka Gandhi had a problem when bills were brought. She has a problem when the laws (Farm Laws) have been repealed. What does she want? She should say it clearly. She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise," Aditi Singh said.

Priyanka Gandhi yesterday claimed that the Central government took the decision to repeal the three farms laws due to approaching assembly elections and questioned the Centre for being silent when farmers were called as Aandolanjeevi', goons, terrorists and traitors.

Further, the rebel MLA said, "As far as Lakhimpur and other issues are concerned, Priyanka Gandhi always politicised it. CBI probe is underway into the Lakhmipur incident, Supreme Court is taking cognisance of it. If she doesn't trust the institutions, I can't understand whom does she trust?"

Priyanka Gandhi today urged the Prime Minister to not share the dais with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son was arrested for mowing down four farmers in the Uttar Pradesh district and said that it would be an insult to over 700 farmers who died during the farmers' protest.

Priyanka Gandhi also urged the PM to take back cases registered against the farmers and also provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers who died during the farmers' protests. (ANI)

