Wayanad (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inaugurated and launched the scholarship distribution for higher education for Wayanad Landslide survivors on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Gandhi asserted that when she visited Wayanad after the landslide, and saw the devastation, pain, and suffering the people went through.

"We saw it from outside, but it was you who lost their houses, loved ones, schools and many things. We can try to make life easier for you in the future. Everybody across political parties and ideologies, everybody has contributed to try to help and rebuild the life that you lost," she said.

"It was worrisome to see how many children lost their families and were left more or less on their own. Many students who were studying outside the area lost their entire families. In such circumstances, we are all very concerned about how they will be able to continue their education," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP further mentioned that the United Democratic Front (UDF) took a decision that they will try their best to see that all of the affected students can complete their education.

"I am proud to say that a dedicated office has been established focused on education rehabilitation. I am very happy to know that 121 students from Wayanad are currently studying in Kanyakumari. I am happy to congratulate the Malabar Gold Foundation for distributing Rs 62 lakhs until now and for their proposal to fund college fees to the tune of Rs 2 crore till students finish their education," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

"We are all here to support you and help you rebuild your lives and build a better future for yourself," she added.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi also met with a group of elected representatives, leaders and delegations in Wayanad. The Congress General Secretary listened to their problems and discussed various issues.

On July 30, 2024, the state of Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings. (ANI)

