Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family members of a man who went missing from Maharashtra two years ago and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

Gandhi was on her way to Delhi from Sawaimadhopur when she stopped seeing a group of men protesting on the highway for the last 20 days. She heard them and gave them assurance that she would look into the issue.

"A man named Buddhiprakash went missing from Maharashtra. His family members registered a missing complaint in Pune. Later, they lodged a case of abduction with Lalsot police station in December 2019. Our police also went to Maharashtra to investigate the case," Dausa SP Anil Kumar said.

He said the family members recently met Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena in Dausa and the investigation of the case was handed over to a circle officer rank official.

"The family members are sitting on a dharna outside Lalsot SDM office. They met Priyanka Gandhi today while she was going to Delhi from Sawaimadhopur," Kumar said.

Gandhi assured them that she would look into the matter.

