New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati at her residence.

She visited the BSP supremo to pay her condolences to her mother who passed away on Saturday.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency In India: Central Govt Aims to Block ‘Irresponsible’ Crypto Ads.

She has come to offer condolences to the BSP chief's mother who passed away yesterday.

Priyanka reached Mayawati's residence at 3 Tyagaraj Marg, Delhi.

Also Read | India Reports 11,271 New COVID-19 Infections, 285 Deaths In Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Lowest in 522 Days.

Mayawati's mother died due to heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.

Mayawati's mother Ramrati was 92 years old. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment, as per a press statement from the BSP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)