New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address two public meetings at Srinagar and Almora area in Uttarakhand ahead of the Assembly polls in the state scheduled for this year.

The public meetings of the leader in the aforementioned areas were discussed in a meeting of the screening committee on Monday with the attendance of Congress leaders of the Uttarakhand unit in the national capital.

Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal while speaking to ANI said, "The public meetings of Priyanka Gandhi will be discussed in another meeting which will be held at the party office tomorrow in Dehradun."

When questioned on the list of candidates for the election, Godiyal said, "The first list is dependent on the notification issued by the Election Commission notifying the date of elections. We are waiting that the Commission declares the elections soon. Our homework is going on, which will be sent to CEC for final decision."

Godiyal said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be among the star campaigners for the candidates in the state along with other senior leaders.

"BJP has 50-star campaigners, but Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will overwhelm them," he added.

It is worth noting that in recent years, especially in 2021, Priyanka Gandhi has emerged as a big leader within the Congress party. In Uttar Pradesh too, Priyanka Gandhi is constantly holding election rallies.

It is also noteworthy that assembly elections are scheduled to be held in five states early this year and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently on a foreign tour.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has home isolated herself after a member of her family and one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader informed that she has been tested negative for the COVID-19. "A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days," she said.

Uttarakhand assembly polls are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

