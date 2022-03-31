New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take part in a protest against the fuel price hike organized by the party's Himachal Pradesh unit in Shimla on Thursday.

Earlier today, Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi staged a protest at Vijay Chowk in Delhi against the rise in fuel prices. Senior party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Shakti Sinh Gohil and others also took part in the protest.

"In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel price have been increased nine times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. Congress party is holding nationwide protests on this issue today," Rahul Gandhi told mediapersons at Vijay Chowk.

To take on the BJP-led central government on the issues of inflation and fuel price hike, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

Fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Thursday, netting an increase of about Rs 6.40 a litre in nine revisions in 10 days so far.

In the national capital, petrol now costs Rs 101.81 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 93.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 per litre.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 (increased by 76 paise) a litre and diesel is Rs 97.52 (increased by 76 paise) per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 111.35 a litre (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is Rs 96.22 per litre (increased by 80 paise).

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Notably, on November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people. (ANI)

