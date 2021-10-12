Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), October 12 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday attended the last 'Ardas' prayer assembly of farmers and journalist Raman Kashyap, who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

She offered prayers in front of Guru Granth Sahib and prayed for the peace of the souls of the farmers Nachhatar Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Daljit Singh and for the journalist Raman Kashyap.

Spokesperson Javed Ahmed Warsi said, "The injured farmers met Priyanka Gandhi and thanked her for standing with them in their difficult time and struggle against the government. The injured farmers Baljinder Singh, son of Jait Singh, resident of Bairia district and other farmers also expressed their thanks."

Priyanka Gandhi, said, "Today I have come for the last Ardas, so I will not say anything, she said that she will fight for justice till her last breath."

"Priyanka Gandhi's convoy had left Lucknow airport for Lakhimpur at 8:00 am, in which the police administration, at the behest of the BJP government, stopped the vehicles of Congress leaders and workers from place to place, they were not allowed to go. An attempt was also made to divert. Priyanka Gandhi's convoy by diverting it from the route while going to Lakhimpur," statement by the Congress party read.

Youth Congress State President Kanishk Pandey, Women State President Karishma Thakur, and others were also present. (ANI)

