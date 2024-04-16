Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 16 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday held a roadshow in support of Congress' Tripura West Lok Sabha poll candidate Asish Kumar Saha and INDIA bloc candidate for Ramnagar assembly by-polls Ratan Das in Agartala.

Thousands of Congress supporters turned up for the roadshow, with many carrying Congress flags. Amid the sloganeering in support of her and the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Asish Kumar Saha and Ratan Das waved to the crowd from an open vehicle as it moved slowly.

Also Read | IMF Cuts Growth Outlook for Germany.

The roadshow concluded in front of Congress Bhavan at Paradise Chowmuhani, Agartala, after travelling across various parts of the city. She left for New Delhi soon after the event ended. Earlier in the day, she held a similar event at Jorhat, Assam, in support of Congress MP and party candidate for the Jorhat constituency, Gaurav Gogoi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to address a rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on April 17. With the Prime Minister's rally, curtains would be brought down on the high-octane campaign blitz for the high-profile electoral battle.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at BJP on Allegations of Corruption Against TMC, Says 'PM Narendra Modi Should Look in the Mirror First'.

Tripura Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha will contest against former chief minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb for the Tripura West parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The elections to the West Tripura parliamentary constituency and Ramnagar by-polls will be held on April 19. While East Tripura will witness voting on April 26,. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The CPI (M) had secured a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning both seats in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won both seats in the state,

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general elections.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Tripura is set to be a thrilling event as the INDI Alliance prepares to challenge the ruling BJP. This election will indeed be a pivotal moment for both the INDIA Alliance and the BJP, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)