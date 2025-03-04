India News | Priyanka Kakkar, AAP, CAG Reports, Delhi Politics, Modi Promise

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Tuesday launched a scathing verbal attack on the ruling BJP in Delhi, accusing them of engaging in negative politics and focusing on baseless accusations instead of addressing the issues affecting the people of Delhi.

"Even after coming into power, nothing has changed for them. I think they don't have a vision for Delhi, so when they talk about the 14 CAG reports, in the next five years, will they do only keep tabling reports? Will they just keep throwing abuses at the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal?" Kakkar remarked, questioning the BJP's agenda for the city.

She further highlighted the need for a more constructive approach, stating, "What is their agenda for Delhi? Will they do positive politics? Will they fulfill Modi ji's promise, who said that by March 8, 2500 rupees will be deposited in every woman's account in Delhi, or are they rejecting Modi ji's promise?"

Kakkar called for a shift away from politics of accusations and counter-accusations, urging theBJP led government to focus on resolving the real issues of the people of Delhi. "I think now that they are in power, they should stop this politics of accusations and counter-accusations, stop this negative politics, and focus on the issues of the people of Delhi," she added.

On the topic of the CAG reports, Kakkar emphasized that none of the reports pointed to corruption or scam. "Rather, the report released yesterday on health also showed that in terms of health parameters, Delhi performed much better compared to the rest of the country," she said, defending the former Delhi government's track record on public health.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party, following the recent revelations of 'irregularities' in the report on Delhi's health infrastructure by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Speaking with ANI, Manjider Singh Sirsa said that AAP's health model was "merely meant to collect money and divert people's attention."

"The CAG report has revealed all irregularities of the AAP government. Their health model was also merely meant to collect money and divert people's attention. Because of this health model, many people lost their lives in COVID," Sirsa said.

Sirsa assured that the BJP government is committed to making Delhi a clean city."We are committed to ending vehicular pollution in Delhi and to make sure Delhi becomes a clean city," Sirsa said.

Delhi CM tabled the CAG Report on Performance Audit on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' (Report No. 3 of the year 2024) and was placed in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on February 28. (ANI)

