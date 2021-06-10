New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday slammed the Centre over the rising fuel prices and alleged that at a time when the people were grappling with an economic crisis, the government was profiteering through taxation on petroleum and diesel.

Earlier this week, petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike -- the 21st since May 4 -- took fuel prices across the country to historic highs.

Attacking the Centre over the rising fuel prices, Priyanak Gandhi said in a Facebook post, "When the country was facing a disaster, people were grappling with an economic crisis, then the government earned Rs 2.5 lakh crore through taxation on petrol and diesel."

What did the common people get, she asked.

Comparing the prices over a year, Priyanka Gandhi said that on June 6, 2020, petrol was at Rs 71 and diesel Rs 69, while on June 6, 2021, petrol was at Rs 95, diesel was Rs 85.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)