Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): After the Uttarakhand Sports Department increased the prize money awarded to medal-winning players and coaches, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the move was made to promote sports in the state and to provide better performance to athletes.

On Friday, the Uttarakhand Sports Department increased the prize amount awarded to players and coaches of the state for winning medals at national and international levels by 30 to 100 per cent.

Gold medalists will now receive two crores, silver medalists will receive 1.5 crores, and bronze medalists will receive one crore and 50 lakhs for participating in the Olympics.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said "Our government encourages youth and wants to advance the youth; our youth should play with dedication and perform well in order to win the most medals for the country and state. It is our goal to help them hone their skills in this area."

He stated that there is no shortage of talent among our youth, adding to this Dhami said better sports coaches have also been arranged for the state's athletes.

"We have developed a new sports policy that will make whatever better provisions are required in the interest of the players," he said.

The new sports policy also includes provisions for children with talent and the ability to come forward; in addition to increasing sports awards, many welfare measures have been implemented in the players' best interests, Dhami added. (ANI)

