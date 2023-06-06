Amritsar, June 6: Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by some people at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Tuesday. Protestors were carrying the posters of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Bhindranwale was the head of the radical Sikh outfit Damdami Taksal. He along with his armed followers was killed during Operation Blue Star launched by the Indian Army to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple complex in June 1984. Operation Bluestar Anniversary 2023 Observed at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar Amid Heavy Security (Watch Video).

Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised on Operation Bluestar Anniversary:

Sikh fundamentalist group Dal Khalsa organised a rally in Amritsar in memory of Operation Bluestar & in the support of Khalistan. How can govt. permit inflammatory slogans and pictures of terrorists every year ? It's a matter of serious concern for public safety in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/6S3Ez3yra1 — PunFact (@pun_fact) June 6, 2023

Earlier today, security was beefed up at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and across the city on Operation Blue Star anniversary. DCP (Law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that police in civil dress have been deployed as well.

The city has been sealed to prevent any untoward incident, he said, adding that adequate police personnel has been posted at various spots in the city. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Arpit Shukla had mentioned that security arrangements have been put in place across Punjab. Central forces have also been deployed, she said. "I appeal the people to maintain peace in the state and action will be taken against those who spread rumors." Operation Bluestar Anniversary 2023: Security Tightened in Punjab's Amritsar.

June 6, 1984 marked the day when the Indian Army, under Operation Blue Star, stormed into the Golden Temple on orders of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contain Sikh militancy under the leadership of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Punjab. It was informed that Bhindranwale had stashed large quantities of arms in the Golden Temple premises. The Operation was heavily criticised. Months later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984.

