Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday stated that he did not have any suspicions regarding late CM Jayalalithaa's death, and the inquiry commission was constituted to clarify people's doubts over her death.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Panneerselvam said, "I had only requested the commission for the truth to come out. Personally, I have respect for Chinamma."

Also Read | Birbhum Violence: Home Ministry Seeks Report From West Bengal Government on Killing of 8 People in Birbhum.

He added, "Today I appeared before the commission of inquiry and answered all questions asked from me honestly. There is no difference when I say I didn't meet Amma Jayalalithaa. For 74 days I did not see her. People had raised demands over her death and doubts on Chinamma."

Maimun Batcha, advocate for Apollo Hospital said, "Former CM O Panneerselvam stated that there was no medical report that raised doubt or disputed the treatment given to late CM Jayalalithaa. He made it clear that inquiry commission was constituted due to the suspicion of the public."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Mother Killed Infant Daughter, Hid Body Inside Microwave Oven in Chirag Dilli.

Jayalalithaa died of a heart attack on the night of December 5, 2016, after spending 75 days in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai in critical condition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)