Srinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) The investigation into an alleged fake encounter in Shopian, in which three men from Rajouri district were killed, is in the final stages, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Monday.

"The SSP, Shopian is himself monitoring the investigation process of the case and further details about the case will be shared very soon. Our investigations are in the final stage," the DGP told reporters at Awantipora in Pulwama district.

Also Read | Farm Bills Protest: Rajasthan Congress Demands Withdrawal of Agriculture-Related New Laws.

He said both the Army and the police are investigating the case, but refused to share further details.

Security forces had claimed to have killed three militants in an encounter in Shopian's Amshipora on July 18, but three families from Rajouri said the slain men might be their missing members.

Also Read | Jagarnath Mahto, Jharkhand Education Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

DNA tests were conducted and the results, made available after 40 days, showed that the slain men were in fact the missing persons from Rajouri.

The Army, in a statement earlier this month, admitted that the powers vested in the soldiers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) were "prima facie exceeded" in the Amshipora encounter.

Singh said the investigators have got some clues in the case related to the killing of a lawyer in the Hawal area of the city last week.

"We have managed to get some clues about the (advocate) Babar Qadri case and hopefully, very soon the Jammu and Kashmir Police will be able to crack it. We have already constituted an SIT in this regard and a probe is on," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)