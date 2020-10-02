Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Friday said the legal process to exhume and hand over the bodies of three persons from Rajouri who were killed in an alleged fake encounter by Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in July would be completed soon.

"The process is on. We have started whatever legal process has to be undertaken and this process will be completed soon," the Director General of Police (DGP) told reporters when asked when the bodies would be handed over to their families.

On September 30, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said since the DNA samples matched with the families, the three bodies will be exhumed and handed over to families after due process of law.

On July 18, the Army claimed three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

However, the Army initiated an inquiry after social media reports indicated the three men were from Rajouri district in Jammu and had gone missing at Amshipura.

The families of the three men from Rajouri who worked as labourers in Shopian had also filed a police complaint.

The Army completed the probe in a record four weeks and on September 18, it said it has found "prima facie" evidence that its troops "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during the encounter and has initiated disciplinary proceedings.

The police also launched its investigations and collected the DNA samples of the families to match with the slain persons.

