Gurugram, Apr 2 (PTI) The Gurugram Police on Sunday registered a case against some people for allegedly taking out a procession in the Sadar Bazar and Old Railway Road areas without permission.

It was reported that some people wearing saffron-coloured clothes shouted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' near a mosque on the Old Railway Road, police said.

The procession started from Sector 5 on Sunday afternoon.

They said some of them standing on top of an earthmoving machine also brandished swords.

The procession was taken out without permission and police registered a case against some people, police spokesperson Subhash Boken said and added that they also brandished swords while raising the slogans.

The spokesperson said that the case has been registered under sections 153A, 504 and 144 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law, he added.

Right-wing leader Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, who is also an advocate, said the procession was taken out to protest against the violence in many states on Ram Navami.

Violence was reported in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat during Ram Navami processions on Thursday.

