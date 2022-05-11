Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): Products made by rural women artisans will now be sold at Surat Airport in Gujarat under a scheme launched by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) 'Avsar' for women SHGs.

The scheme has provided a platform for women artisans to display their products.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

"We have a Self-Help Group to prepare our products and sell them here together with the opportunity given by Surat Municipal Corporation and AAI... 90 per cent homemade products," said Jyoti Prajapati, storekeeper.

"Airports Authority of India (AAI) started this scheme 'Avsar' for women SHGs, providing a platform to display their products. We give stalls to different SHGs for 15 days each. We charge nominal rates from them, not commercial charges," said Aman Saini, Airport Director, Surat.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here.

"It will give an opportunity to local artisans to showcase and sell their products to the world. We hope that it will boost their business. Under this scheme, various SHGs will be showcasing their products on a rotational basis," AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)