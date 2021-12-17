New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A programme to support India-US science and technology-based entrepreneurial initiatives that addresses the development and implementation of next-generation clean and renewable energy, energy storage, and carbon sequestration has been announced.

The programme titled 'Technology-based Energy Solutions: Innovations for Net Zero' constitutes a call for Ignition Grants by the United States-India Science & Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF), in partnership with Social Alpha, a non-profit organisation promoting S&T entrepreneurship.

It will identify and support 'technology showstoppers' or promising joint India-US science and technology-based entrepreneurial initiatives in this area, the Science and Technology department said in a statement.

