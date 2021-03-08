Amaravati, Mar 8 (PTI): 'Swechha' (meaning freedom), a programme intended to ensure affordable access to health and menstrual hygiene in adolescent girls and women, was launched on Monday by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of International Womens Day.

Under the programme, the government would supply 10 sanitary napkins per month per child to every adolescent girl studying in Classes 7 to 12 in all government schools, junior colleges and residential institutions in the state from the next academic year, beginning July.

Good quality, branded sanitary napkins would also be made available at affordable prices in all Cheyutha Stores run by women in urban and rural areas, according to Women Development and Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary A R Anuradha.

She said in an order that a lady teacherecturer would be identified in each school and college as in-charge for implementing the Swechha programme.

The in-charge would be responsible for maintaining stocks and distributing them to girl students as per norms.

"She will also ensure that children are taught methods of safe disposal or used napkins," Anuradha said.

Earlier, addressing the event at his camp office, the Chief Minister said women employees in all government offices would be given five casual leaves, in addition to the existing 15 per annum.

He also launched 900 'Scootys' for patrolling by women constables for controlling crime against women.

Regretting that committees for preventing harassment of women at workplaces remained dysfunctional, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das to put the committees in place, including in the state Secretariat.

Home Minister M Sucharita, Women Development Minister T Vanita and others attended the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)