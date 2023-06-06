Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaj Singh Chouhan has said that the aim of his life is to change the lives of women and bring a smile on their faces. Several schemes are being implemented for women empowerment in the state.

Chouhan made the remark while addressing a Ladli Bahna Sammelan at Malanjkhand in Balaghat district on Tuesday. He also performed bhoomi-pujan and dedicated development works worth Rs 207 crores on the occasion.

Also Read | Delhi-AIIMS Malware Attack: Thwarted Ransomware Attack on E-Hospital Services, No Data Breach, Says Hospital.

"No woman will remain helpless in the state, we will make them strong. I will not let tears in the eyes of women. In earlier decades, despair was visible on the faces of the parents after the birth of a girl child. Worries about the daughter's upbringing, education and wedding used to bother them. Ladli Laxmi Yojana was started in the state to remove this agony of the poor class," Chouhan said.

While the social attitude towards daughters has changed with the schemes and programmes started for women empowerment, there has also been an increase in the sex ratio of the state. Balaghat is one of the districts of the state where the sex ratio is very good. Here sons and daughters are looked upon equally, the CM said.

Also Read | Malware Attack on Delhi-AIIMS Thwarted, Threat to E-Hospital Services Neutralised Through Cyber-Security Systems.

He added that the government had decided that 50 percent reservation should be given to women in local elections. The effect of this has been that women are now on the posts of panch, sarpanch, corporator, Janpad, district panchayat president and members and they are running the government.

"On the evening of June 10, the monthly aid of Rs 1000 under Ladli Bahna Yojana will be deposited in the accounts of women. With this amount, the women will be able to fulfil their own needs and the needs of their families. Forms of 1.25 crores eligible women have been accepted in the state for the scheme," the chief minister said.

Many innovative schemes are being implemented to empower women. With the launching of Ladli Bahna Yojana, the work of women empowerment has become easier in the state. With the amount received from the scheme, women will not have to depend on other people for small expenses, he said, adding that by associating women with the livelihood mission, their economic condition is being strengthened. It is his resolve that the monthly income of each woman should be Rs10,000.

The government is taking the responsibility of providing higher education to talented students of poor families not only in the country but also abroad. Economic conditions will be no hindrance in studies, the CM said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)