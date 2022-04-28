New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Delhi on Thursday said all housing and commercial projects being developed on more than 500 square metres of land will require compulsory registration with the state regulator.

In a public notice, Delhi RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) clarified that those projects where the number of flats or apartments or blocks exceeds eight in all phases will also have to be compulsorily registered irrespective of the plot size.

Delhi RERA issued the public notice after receiving complaints from home buyers, commercial space and plot buyers that many builders and developers in the city are avoiding registration of their projects under RERA on various pretexts.

The notice said that in the interest of all allottees, including home, commercial space and plot buyers, all projects being developed in the city on an area of more than 500 square metres in all phases will have to be mandatorily registered with RERA.

"To illustrate, even if six flats or two floors or four showrooms are being constructed as a real estate project on a 501-square metre plot, it would require registration with RERA, NCT of Delhi ... If nine apartments are being constructed on a 300-square metre plot, it would require registration with RERA Delhi, NCT (National Capital Territory)," the authority said in the public notice.

It further said that if plotting is being done as a real estate project on a land of more than 500 square metres in all phases then also it requires registration with RERA.

The public notice said that various developers have expressed doubt on whether they are required to register with RERA, if their plot area exceeds 500 square metres but the number of apartments proposed to be constructed remains below nine.

"These impressions are not correct," the public notice said.

Section 3(2) (a) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 gives exemption to projects from registration if the plot or land area is less than 500 square metres or the number of apartments or blocks proposed to be developed is less than eight.

