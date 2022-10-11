Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI) Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday inaugurated a new office of the deputy solicitor general here and said that proper coordination between the bar and bench can make judiciary more people-centric.

Rijiju was in Odisha to attend the opening ceremony of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 at Kalinga Stadium here.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites 10 People in Kochi’s Thrikkakara; Dog-Catchers Engaged After Canine Goes Missing.

During the visit, the minister also inaugurated the deputy solicitor general office in Orissa High Court and interacted with the judges and members of the bar.

The judiciary system can serve people in a better manner if there is proper coordination between the bar and the bench, the Union minister said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Cancel Reservation for Muslims, Christians and Transfer It to Panchamasali Lingayats, Says BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

"Saw the Full Court Hall, Chambers of the Chief Justice, Court Rooms, Staff Rooms and other facilities. I appreciate the effective functioning of the HC and cordial atmosphere amongst the Bar & the Bench," he later tweeted.

The minister also noted that case pendency rate in Odisha is one of the lowest in the country.

"This is something to feel proud about," he said.

"Overall, I am happy to see that the Orissa High Court, judges and lawyers are working in tandem," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)