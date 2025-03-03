Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached 14.8 kanals of land, valued at over Rs 28 lakh, belonging to three terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The terrorists are presently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and the attachment of their properties was part of the efforts to tackle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory, he said.

The seized properties belong to Najab Din, Mohammad Latif, and Mohammad Bashir alias Tikka Khan, who have fled to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and are actively engaged in promoting terrorism, disturbing peace and threatening social harmony in Poonch and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

