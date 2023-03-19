Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): Properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a market area in Assam's Kokrajhar district during the wee hours on Sunday.

"The incident took place at Hauriapet market area near Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district where at least 12-15 shops and business establishments were gutted in the blaze", Nur Mohammad, president of Hauriapet market management committee said.

"The firefighters and the local administration reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control," Nur Mohammad said.

A police officer of Gossaigaon said, "The actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

