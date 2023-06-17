New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A 51-year-old property dealer was found hanging from a tree at the Kamla Nehru Ridge in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The police retrieved the body after being tipped off by a security guard, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The man has been identified as Kapil Sharma, a resident of Racquett Court Road in the Civil Lines area, Kalsi said.

Sharma, a small-time property dealer, was married and had two children, the police said.

The post-mortem has been conducted, they added.

Sharma was said to have suffered heavy financial losses and was under stress, the police said, adding that the facts are being verified.

