Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A property dealer was shot dead at his home allegedly by three bike-borne miscreants here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Ukhlarsi village around 9 pm on Saturday, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Naveen Bhardwaj (45).

Also Read | Manipur: World's Tallest Pier Railway Bridge To Be Part of Jiribam-Imphal Railway Project.

According to the police, the victim was alone at home when three people entered his house, fired indiscriminately at him and fled.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nimish Patil said the neighbours reached the house after hearing the gunshots.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma Threat Case: Police on Alert After Assam CM Gets Threat from Pro-Khalistan Outfit.

They rushed Bhardwaj to a private hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

"Prima facie it appears that the incident is a fallout of a personal rivalry," the ACP said.

Police have also obtained the CCTV footage of the house in which the assailants can be seen.

Bhardwaj's daughter committed suicide six months ago and he is survived by his wife and son.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)