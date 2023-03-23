Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Telangana Congress leaders have submitted a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urging her to sanction prosecution against Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak.

The delegation led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy and incluiding Madhu Yashki, Hanumanth Rao and Mallu Ravi on Wednesday met with Governor at the Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum urging action against the minister as well as TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy and IAS officer Anita Ramachandran.

Senior Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud told ANI, "Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) have given a representation today to the Governor of Telangana requesting her to grant permission to criminally prosecute IT minister KT Rama Rao, TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy and IAS officer Anita Ramachandran. We have given ample evidence on how the officials of the Telangana Government belonging to the TSPSC have indulged in corrupt practices of conducting an exam. This is not the first time and they have been doing this continuously."

Goud added that under Article 317 of the Indian Constitution and Section 8 of the State Reorganization act of Andhra Pradesh state while creating a Telangana State has categorically stated the powers of the Governor. The Governor has the power to remove the TSPSC chairman and officials and also it is under her preview to grant permission to the corrupt minister to be prosecuted.

"The Governor is very forthcoming and very concerned about the future of the 5 lakh youth. She said that the sacrifices of the youth of Telangana are not fulfilling. Lakhs of Telangana people are waiting for jobs. Around 30 lakh youth have registered under the state unemployment exchange. Around 5 lakh youth has written this exam. Thus, reconducting the exam is a financial loss and burden on the students and their families. It is a conspiracy and corrupt practice of the state government under Minister KT Rama Rao and other officials and their indulgence for making crores of rupees by using some of the junior officials", Goud told ANI.

Goud said that there are cases earlier in Madhya Pradesh where the Governor has given permission to prosecute the minister while the Vyapam scam happened.

"We have quoted the Supreme Court judgments and the Governor was very understanding. We requested under Section 8 to call for the DGP and Chief Secretary. The so-called SIT probe is nothing but a cover-up. Instead of prosecuting (KTR), they are serving notice to Congress President, Revanth Reddy and the BJP president too. We have brought these facts to the notice of the Governor. We are hopeful and optimistic that she will grant permission to prosecute the corrupt minister KT Rama Rao", Goud said. (ANI)

