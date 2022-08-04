New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has busted a prostitution racket in the city and apprehended a 42-year-old man and seven women in the case.

The accused were nabbed by a team of KNK Marg police station on Wednesday during patrolling, they said.

Also Read | @DefenceMinIndia In Another Milestone Achievement, the Sainik Schools Society … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The police said the racket operating in Rohini sector-17 was uncovered following a tip-off.

All the accused women are housewives who started working in the brothel to earn more money, police officials said, adding they have no previous involvement.

Also Read | Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Man Sets Self on Fire Outside Police Station in Bhiwandi, Booked for Attempting Suicide.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, "A raiding party was formed and a head constable carrying currency notes of fixed series signed by the SHO was sent to the spot as a decoy customer.

"The head constable met a person later identified as Vikram and paid Rs 500 to him after a deal was fixed. Following this, the women were called and one of them was selected and Rs 500 was paid to her," Tayal said.

Following a signal from the head constable, a raid was conducted on the spot and the owner of the brothel, Vikram, was apprehended, along with the seven women, he said.

"After detailed interrogation, the accused women were served notices under relevant sections of the CrPC. Further investigation in the case is underway," Tayal added.

Accused Vikram has previously been booked for running another brothel, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)