Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked district magistrates to properly implement livelihood programmes of the government to protect rural people from the adverse impact of the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a meeting with the district magistrates and collectors, he said implementation of the MGNREGS and other livelihood schemes must be monitored closely.

Also Read | Onions Export Ban Row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Writes to Piyush Goyal, Seeks Exemption for ‘Bangalore Rose’ Bulbs from Banned List.

As part of the COVID livelihood package announced earlier, several programmes related to fisheries, animal husbandry, horticulture, soil conservation, forestry and agriculture interventions should be prioritised, the chief minister said.

"This is the only way by which we can protect rural Odisha particularly poor people from the impact of the economic slowdown," he said while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Also Read | ‘382 Doctors Dead in Fight Against COVID-19’: IMA Sends Letter to Govt, Says No Other Nation Lost As Many Health Workers.

With the economy slowing down, it is important to pump in funds to rural households, he said, adding that the MSME sector and other industrial activities should be fully supported so that production attains the pre-COVID-level output.

Patnaik also stressed on the credit flow to farmers, self-help groups, MSMEs and weavers.

In the wake of the surging coronavirus cases in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Patnaik expressed dissatisfaction over the enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines by the police commissionerate.

"I get good feedback about enforcement activities throughout the state, the same in the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate area is not encouraging.

"I have been repeatedly emphasising on this. DGP must look into this and do the needful," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Abhay, who attended the review meeting, apprised the chief minister of the steps taken by the force to enforce the health safety rules in the twin cities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)