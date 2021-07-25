New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of water conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said protection of nature and the environment is embedded in our traditions and sanskar.

Addressing the "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme, PM Modi pointed out that he faced water scarcity during his childhood, and said, "We used to yearn for rainfall and therefore to save every single drop of water has been part of our traditions, our sanskar."

"Friends, the protection of nature and environment is embedded in our culture, in our daily lives. At the same time, rains and the monsoon have always shaped our thoughts, our philosophy and our civilization," added Prime Minister.

PM Modi extended his best wishes for forthcoming festivals while urged people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

"My very best wishes to all of you for forthcoming festivals. At the time of festivals and celebrations, you must remember that Corona has not yet gone from amongst us. You must not forget protocols related to Corona. May all of you be healthy and happy," stated Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday.

(ANI)

