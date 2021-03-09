Visakhapatnam, Mar 9 (PTI): Traffic on the national highway and other parts of the city was affected on Tuesday due to a protest against the privatisation of RINL- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) here.

Workers of the steel plant, traders and some political parties blocked the National Highway atKurmannapalem junction from Tuesday morning under the aegis of the VisakhaUkku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

Traffic came to a standstill and the movement of polling staff to booths for Wednesday's election was disrupted.

The agitating workers raised slogans against the Centre.

Traffic was diverted at various places in the city as a result of the protest, police said.

As many as 80 vehicles carrying polling staff, including presiding officers and APOs, and election material to polling stations in Gajuwaka were held up due to the road blockade and were later diverted via alternate routes.

Meanwhile, vehicles were stranded for hours due to the traffic blockade, police said.

The protestors said they would intensify the stir if the Union government did not withdrawits decision to privatise the plant.

Trade union leaders urged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a resolution against privatisation of VSP andlead an all-party delegation to the Centre.

Tension prevailed at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) premises as thousands of workers and trade union representatives picketed the administrative office.PTI CORR SS

