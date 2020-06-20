Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Shivamogga District unit of Congress led by party veteran Kagodu Thimmappa staged a protest against state government's proposal to amend the land reform act, which will allow non-agriculturist to buy farmland.

The leaders of Farmers' Union (Raith Sangh) also staged a protest at Mahaveer circle and questioned CM's stand as he took oath in the name of farmers.

The district congress staged a protest at the premise of the Deputy Commissioner office in Shivamogga city.

The protesters termed Karnataka Government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as an anti-farmers government.

According to Congress and Raith Sang, the proposed amendments to Karnataka State Land reforms act 1961 will cause harm to farmers.

"According to the proposed amendment, non-agriculturists like business tycoons can also purchase the agriculture land. This will help the businessman and will be harmful to farmers," protesters said. (ANI)

