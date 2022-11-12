Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) An organisation here on Saturday held protest for relocation of displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees from valley in wake of "selective killings."

The protestors also demanded constitution of an apex committee headed by union home minister to formulate and implement the rehabilitation of KPs in the valley with "security, honour and dignity."

Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) said it is high time for government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the entire Kashmiri Hindu community living as "refugees in various parts of the country to valley and rehabilitate them with security, honour and dignity".

Led by YAIKS president, R K Bhat, young men and women from the community raised slogans in support of their demands and held protest near press club in the city.

The protestors were carrying placards that read-- "We are refugees in our own country", "Struggle for existence continues", "I am a Kashmiri Pandit, I love my Identity" and "KP soul in exile."

"The situation, that is unfolding in Kashmir, it is right time for the central government to announce a comprehensive package for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to valley," Bhat told reporters here.

He said the entire Pandit community should return back to valley along with the employees under the rehabilitation plan.

"We demand setting up of an apex committee headed by the Union home minister Amit Shah for formulation of comprehensive road map on how Kashmiri Pandits will return and be rehabilitated back in valley," Bhat said.

He said it will be true tribute to "KP martyrs" that the entire displaced community returns back to Kashmir and settles there.

Bhat alleged that the rehabilitation package for Kashmiri Pandits announced by the Centre a few years ago is an eyewash.

"We urge government to restructure, redesign and revise this package by holding a proper dialogue with KP representatives immediately as a confidence building measure," he said.

YAIKS is a Jammu-based organisation advocating for interest of the youth, unemployed, educated persons from the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community.

The displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees working under PM special employment package in the valley are on the protest for the past over 6 months demanding relocation from valley to Jammu in wake of "their selective and targeted killings."

They also demanded relocation of employees till the entire community is rehabilitated back in the Kashmir.

