Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Just hours after four Congress workers were arrested for releasing black balloons after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper took off from Gannavaram Airport near Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh, Congress legal cell Chairman Gurunadham Valiboyina asserted that it was party's decision to protest against PM Modi in the southern state and said that protest is a fundamental right.

"The Congress party has taken a decision to launch the protest on the PM's visit to Andhra Pradesh. Protest is a fundamental right guaranteed under the constitution of India under Article 21A, so we have got every right to protest there against anybody of whatever position he may have," said Valiboyina.

Also Read | #AndhraPradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Requested Prime Minister … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

He also highlighted that the Prime Minister defied the demands of giving special category status to the region.

"We have been demanding special category status for a long time and expressed the same when congress was on government in parliament also. But contrary to promises made by congress this government is denying the fundamental rights of separate issues and they are dodging the matter for a long time. So Congress decided to protest against the PM," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai: Four Teens Steal Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 2 Lakh From Kalimata Temple in Dahisar, Arrested.

"Some Congress leaders expressed their grief and flow black balloons and black flags in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. Our party leader Padmasri was holding the balloons in hand and didn't fly them, she was taken into custody in the morning against the rules and fundamental rights," he added.

The Congress leader also condemned PM Modi for the unveiling of a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Earlier, four Congress workers were arrested for releasing black balloons after PM Modi's chopper took off from Gannavaram Airport near Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said there was no security breach on his arrival amid Congress protest and balloons were released five minutes after the Prime Minister's helicopter left and arrests have been made.

The Prime Minister reached the airport after launching a year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram in the state.

Police officials said that a strict security cordon was laid around the airport.Vijay Pal, DSP, Krishna District said four Congress workers have been arrested in the case and a few more are yet to be arrested.

"The four arrested Congress workers will be produced before the court," he said.

Police said there was no security breach during PM Modi's arrival at Gannavaram Airport. Balloons were released five minutes after PM's departure from the airport via chopper.

In his address to that gathering to mark the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of Alluri Sitarama Raju, the Prime Minister said he is feeling privileged at getting an opportunity to salute the land of Andhra Pradesh which has such a rich legacy. He referred to the confluence of major events like Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju and 100 years of Rampa Rebellion.

The Prime Minister bowed to the memory of "Manyam Veerudu" Alluri Sitarama Raju and paid him tributes on behalf of the country. He also expressed happiness at meeting the members of the family of the great freedom fighter.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the 'Adivasi Parampara' and the freedom fighter that emerged from the tradition of Andhra Pradesh.PM Modi said that today's programme reflects the pledge of making everyone aware of the heroic deeds of the country's freedom fighters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)