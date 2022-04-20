Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 20 (ANI): Members of a local community in Rajasthan's Bharatpur took out a protest march on Wednesday.

The protest was staged after a rally held to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar was pelted with stones by those belonging to a dominant caste.

The district administration took the charge of the situation and arrested one person.

"Took action against stone pelters, one was arrested and 2 were round up. The other side also lodged an FIR on April 16, alleging an attack by members of the Dalit community. Neutral action is being done. Those who pelted stones will not be spared," informed Bharatpur District Collector, K Kunal.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

