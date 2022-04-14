Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): In connection with the protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence, the Mumbai police have arrested Sandip Giridhar Godbole from Nagpur. He is being interrogated at present.

Godbole was a mechanic with the MSRTC and was suspended by the MSRTC recently.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

With this, a total of 116 people arrested so far after a group of over 100 striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a protest outside 'Silver Oak', Pawar's residence in the south Mumbai, last Friday.

Meanwhile, police have got hold of a call record between suspended MSRTC Abhishek Patil and arrested Sandip Giridhar Godbole just before the protest outside Pawar's residence, police said.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2022: Devotees Pray at Gurdwaras Across Punjab, Haryana To Celebrate the Day That Marks Foundation of 'Khalsa Panth'.

According to the call, they were planning to launch a protest outside Pawar's residence.

Accused Abhishek Patil says, "We are at the bungalow, took photos. People have gathered. So many people were thrown out. That's why this happened. Are we going to do everything? Will the others just watch? We will tell Saheb about this..... Gave money to around 80 women and about 200 men for tickets."

Arrested Sandeep is also heard talking to Abhishek about the Mahalaxmi petrol pump which is near Sarad Pawar's house.

Sandeep will be produced in court today.

A group of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers tried to enter Sharad Pawar's residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

The protest came a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume their duty by April 22.

MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, that would give them better salaries and greater job security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)