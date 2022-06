New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly trying to block traffic and damage a bus during their protest against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme here, officials said.

The police said a few youngsters tried to block traffic on Wazirbad Road near the Khajuri Khas Flyover on Friday to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme.

The windscreen of a mini bus was also damaged as someone from the group pelted stone towards the vehicle, a senior police officer said.

As precautionary arrangements were already in place across the district, a police team immediately reached the spot and the youngsters were removed, the officer said.

A case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Khajuri Khas police station, the officer said.

Police said that they are trying to identify those involved in the incident.

Protests have erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans into the army, the navy and the air force for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

