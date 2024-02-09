Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 9 (ANI): On the issue of violence that has broken out in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali district, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he does not support taking law into one's hands and appealed to protesters to continue their agitation in a peaceful way.

"We do not support taking law into one's hands. What is happening in the last 12 years there? It seems that democracy is over there. The right to vote and the right to voice one's opinions are over. Whatever is happening is a normal turn of events. People were angry for a long time and that has vented out," Adhikari said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

Also Read | Haldwani Violence: Six 'Rioters' Killed in Uttarakhand Clashes, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls It 'Planned Attack' (Watch Video).

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the deep-seated anger in people has vented out and they are resorting to taking law into their own hands.

"People do not have faith in government. This is a government of corruption, of hooliganism. The police are like the cadre of the TMC (Trinamool Congress). So people are taking law into their hands," Adhikari said.

Also Read | Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot Dead: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes to Amit Shah, Urges Him To Intervene (Watch Video).

Appealing to the protesters to continue their agitation in a peaceful way, the senior BJP leader said, "I appeal to everyone not to take law into ones hands. Please continue your agitation in a peaceful way. You will get justice someday."

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate put up a notice outside the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali asking him to appear for questioning on January 29.

The ED sealed the residence of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, after conducting fresh raids in the early hours today in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case.

Earlier on January 5, ED officials who were on their way to carry out raids at Sheikh's as well as TMC leader Shankar Adhya premises' were attacked at Sandeshkhali. Over 200 locals, all believed to be the TMC leader's supporters, encircled the ED officials as well as the armed paramilitary forces accompanying the team when they tried to raid his residence in connection with the ration scam probe.

The loyalists circled the officials and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area. They attacked the officers when they tried to break the lock of the gate, which the TMC leader did not open despite multiple calls made by the ED officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)