Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Police are in the process of registering a case after Congress workers, who were protesting outside the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai, climbed the gate of the premises on Saturday, an official said.

A group of Youth Congress workers were demonstrating outside the ED office in the Ballard Estate area, accusing the BJP-led Centre of weaponising the anti-money laundering agency against their senior leaders, particularly after the latest development in the National Herald case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering in the National Herald case.

According to the official, 15-20 protesters gathered outside the office, located at Kaiser I Hind building, around 3 pm. Some of them then climbed the gate of the ED office, he said.

The office was locked as it was a holiday, and the security guard further secured the gate by locking it with the help of a chain, he said.

A video of the protest showed the Congress workers trying to put a lock on the gate from outside.

An offence is being registered in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg police station, and further action is being taken, the official added.

