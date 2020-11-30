Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Farmers decided to stay at the Gazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border on Sunday late night as their protest against Central Government's farm laws continues.

A group of farmers was seen sleeping on the road while others were seen sitting closely in a group around a bonfire amid cold weather.

Farmers also stay put at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

Meanwhile, Union ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting at BJP President JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests, sources said.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer bodies, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3. (ANI)

