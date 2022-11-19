Gurugram, Nov 19 (PTI) The protestors on a sit-in near Kherki Daula toll plaza here demanding for the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Army on Saturday decided to hold a panchayat on November 23.

Along with preparing the upcoming strategy for the movement in the panchayat, the action taken by the police on Friday will also be discussed, the Ahir Sanyukt Regiment Morcha said.

Also Read | ED Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against PFI Leader Perwez Ahmed, Mohd Ilias and Abdul Muqeet Before Delhi Court for Terror Related Activities.

Over 200 people were detained on Friday and several got injured in a clash between police and the protesters demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Army. Later, two separate FIRs were registered at Kherki Daula police station under various sections of IPC and 20 protesters were arrested.

All the arrested persons were released on bail on Saturday, said police.

Also Read | Delhi-Like Brutal Murder Happened in Kolkata in 2017: As Lover Killed Her Husband, Wife Listened to His Screams on Phone.

In the meeting, the members of the morcha accused the police of spoiling the peaceful agitation. They said that along with registering a case against the morcha members, the lathi charge was also done by the police, a senior member of the morcha said.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Captain Ajay Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Sukhbir Tanwar also condemned the Friday's police action.

In a press conference in Gurugram on Saturday, Yadav alleged that at the behest of the BJP, Gurugram Police lathi-charged and arrested protesters.

“Ahir Regiment is our right. About 20 per cent of the total population of the country is from Ahir community and Ahirs have given martyrdom in the revolution of 1857, First World War, Second World War, War of Nasibpur, Rezaganla war, attack on Parliament, attack on Akshardham. Even after giving so much martyrdom, the Ahir regiment has not been formed till date,” Yadav claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)