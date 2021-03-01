Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Many police personnel sustained injuries near Gairsain here when protestors demanding the widening of the 19-km road from Ghat to Nandprayag pelted stones at the jawans. Police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Speaking to ANI, Chamoli SP Yashwant Singh said, "With their demand of the widening of the road, they called for a march to the Assembly. Attempts were made to stop the protesters at Jangalchatti barrier but they moved further after a scuffle."

"They were again stopped at Diwalikhal which is the final barrier. Then, the protesters hurled stones at the police. Many jawans sustain injuries. One of them got serious injuries on the head," added Singh.

Gairsain is the summer capital of Uttrakhand and the Assembly building is situated at Bhararisain near Gairsain in Chamoli district. The Budget session of the Uttrakhand Assembly began today,.

According to Chamoli Police, Kanik Rajkumar of 31st Corps PAC, D Coy was seriously injured due to a head injury in heavy stone-pelting by protestors.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has taken cognisance of the incident in Chamoli's Diwali Khal area and directed Magisterial inquiry into the matter. (ANI)

