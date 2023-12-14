New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Two persons, including a woman, who were detained for protesting outside Parliament using coloured gas canisters, were not carrying any identity proof, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Neelam and Amol, were protesting outside the Parliament with gas canisters that emitted yellow smoke. Similarly, in another incident, two unidentified men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor's gallery, causing a huge security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. However, they were overpowered by MPs and detained later.

Investigations are underway to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

Delhi Police said that Neelam and Amol, who were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, in preliminary investigations, revealed that they were not carrying mobile phones or any other identity proof.

Both have refused to have any connection with any organisation, they said.

The police said that a special team is being formed to interrogate the detainees.

Meanwhile, senior officials of Intelligence Bureau have reached the new Parliament building, where the major security breach happened.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hands.

They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. (ANI)

