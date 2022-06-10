Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): A large number of people were seen participating in a protest march in Maharashtra's Solapur against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, a number of women carried out a march, protesting over the controversial religious statements against the Prophet.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil confirmed that the situation across the state is under control.

"I would like to tell people of the state that situation across Maharashtra is under control & peaceful. Everyone, from all religious backgrounds, must try & continue that peace. Police were prepared. Only peaceful protests were seen in the state," said Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil.

Further protests were also seen across the country on Friday.

A huge protest had erupted outside the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad over the controversial statements by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Protests were also held outside Aziziya Masjid at Mehdipatnam junction, Hyderabad today.

Around 200 people staged a protest raising slogans against Nupur Sharma. Protesters were seen protesting with placards at Mehdipatnam. Security has been beefed up with the deployment of police and CRPF to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to reporters, D.S Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police said, "The protests were held peacefully. Police have handled it well. No untoward incident took place. People have protested and left the place no case has been registered."

A massive protest also took place at Delhi's Jama Masjid over the inflammatory remarks against Prophet.

"No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid told media persons.

The controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday, said, "We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered two FIRs-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday. (ANI)

