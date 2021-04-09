Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) Expressing happiness over the safe release of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas by Naxals, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday said they were proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which would root out terrorism and Naxalism from the country.

"It is a moment of satisfaction and happiness that the CRPF commando returned to his unit barely 24 hours after Home Minister Amit Shah's warning to the Naxals. We want to thank the prime minister and home minister for his safe release," he said.

Raina said the commando's release was a victory for the nation, brave forces and nationalists.

"We are proud of Modi and Shah. The decisive action by our government against terrorism and Naxalism is praiseworthy and the day is not far when both terrorism and Naxalism will be rooted out from the country," the BJP leader said.

