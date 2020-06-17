Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 'Proud of My Son, Will Send Grandsons in Army Too': Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar Who Lost His Life in Galwan Face-off

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:40 PM IST
India News | 'Proud of My Son, Will Send Grandsons in Army Too': Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar Who Lost His Life in Galwan Face-off

Saharsa (Bihar) [India], June 17 (ANI): Nimendra Yadav, father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar who laid out his life in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley area, said on Wednesday that he is proud of his son for his sacrifice in the service of the nation.

"My son sacrificed his life for the nation. I have two grandsons, I will send them to the Army, too," said Yadav.

Braveheart Sepoy Kundan Kumar's wife said that she last spoke to him on June 9.

"I last spoke to him on June 9. I want revenge for his death."

Late Sepoy Kundan Kumar is survived by his elderly parents, his wife and two sons. He joined the Indian Army in the year 1912.

In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that "India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated".

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, laid out their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

