New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday said that he is proud to be a worker of the party that ensures women participation in all its development programmes.

Nadda was addressing the BJP Mahila Morcha national executive committee meeting virtually from the national capital.

The two-day Mahila Morcha meeting was held in Dehradun from September 26 and concluded today with Nadda's address.

Addressing the party workers, the BJP president said that he is proud to be a part of the party wherein the participation of women is ensured in the development of the organisation as well as the country by giving 33 per cent reservation to them.

"BJP ensures women participation in all aspects -- policy, programme, administration and governance," Nadda stated.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given priority to women empowerment. Whenever I meet him regarding any party programme, he always enquires about women and youth participation in it," he added.

Nadda further said that in the last seven years of the BJP's regime, many revolutionary steps have been taken to empower women in the country and the representation of women in the Union Cabinet is an example of BJP's commitment towards women empowerment.

The meeting was held to plan a road map for the party for the coming six months including the upcoming elections in the five states of the country.

Elections are scheduled to be held early next year in the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

