Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The father of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar, who lost his life in the Air India Express crash-landing incident in Kozhikode on Friday evening, said that his daughter-in-law should be given a job so that she can take care of her child.

The mortal remains of Akhilesh Kumar reached his native place in Mathura on Sunday morning.

Also Read | Vijayawada Fire | Death Toll Rises to 10 After Blaze Breaks Out at COVID-19 Facility: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

" I want that his wife should be given a job so that she can take care of her child," said Akhilesh Kumar's father while speaking to media.

His mortal remains were brought from Kochi to Delhi Airport at 2:25 am on Sunday, which was then brought to Mathura.

Also Read | Defence Ministry Imposes Import Embargo on 101 Weapons, Defence Systems; Here's Full List.

About 200 Air India members paid tributes to Kumar and observed two minutes of silence and prayed for the peace of departed officer.

At least 18 people including two pilots lost their lives in the incident. The four-cabin crew members were safe, said the Air India Express in a statement.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode late on Friday evening. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)